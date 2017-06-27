Mayo Clinic rolls out more detail on ...

Mayo Clinic rolls out more detail on 'DS1' plan

Mayo Clinic researchers will focus on three areas to "change patient care" in the first Discovery Square building in downtown Rochester. More details about the long-planned project described as "DS1" were released by Mayo Clinic on Tuesday.

