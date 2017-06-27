Mayo Clinic rolls out more detail on 'DS1' plan
Mayo Clinic researchers will focus on three areas to "change patient care" in the first Discovery Square building in downtown Rochester. More details about the long-planned project described as "DS1" were released by Mayo Clinic on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|6 hr
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC