Many colon cancer patients can cut chemo regimen in half, big study finds
For example, the story below from The Washington Post looks at a promising discovery that could reduce much of the toll of chemotherapy for many cancer patients. It's a major enough report that experts are saying the standard chemo treatment for colon cancer could very well be shortened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Off Campus
|22 hr
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Sun
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Sun
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC