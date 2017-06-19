Many Americans taking too much vitamin D
Nearly one in five U.S. adults are taking supplemental vitamin D, and a growing number are taking excessively high doses linked to an increased risk of fractures, falls, kidney stones and certain cancers, a new study suggests. Vitamin D helps the body use calcium to support bone health.
