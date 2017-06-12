Mantorville Theatre Company presents ...

Mantorville Theatre Company presents 'Truth or Counterfeits' or 'What's My Lie?'

The Mantorville Theatre Company announces the first play of its 45th Summer Melodrama Season, "Truth or Counterfeits" or "What's My Lie?" Written and directed by Nan Strauss of Rochester, the show opens on Friday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mantorville Opera House, and runs every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and every Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., through July 2, 2017. She lives with her sweet, old Auntie Mandy, who owns a hotel and a gold mine.

