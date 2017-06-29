Man in child porn case posts bond

A Rochester man charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography posted bond Monday, and is expected to make his initial appearance July 11 in Olmsted County District Court. Mark Hamilton Bunce, 60, was arrested Thursday, about a month after a woman told law enforcement she'd found a folder on Bunce's computer that contained photos of boys "posing strangely" in diapers, the complaint says.

