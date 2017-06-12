Man charged - again - with tampering charges
A man already accused of threatening a witness in a racketeering case against him has picked up more witness tampering charges. Andre Lorenzo Dee, 25, made his first appearance on the newest charges last week in Olmsted County District Court, where he was charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree witness tampering and two counts of threats of violence, all felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
