Man arrested for assault two weeks after sentencing - for assault
Less than two weeks after a Rochester man was sentenced for a days-long assault of a woman, he's back behind bars, charged with assaulting the same woman - in the parking lot of the law enforcement center. Lawrence Zachary Chatman, 24, was arrested Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Off Campus
|4 hr
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|17 hr
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC