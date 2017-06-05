Long-time artist director and Civic Theatre part ways
In the latest shake-up to the Med City art scene, the Rochester Civic Theatre has eliminated the artistic director position and long-time AD Greg Miller is no longer with the theater. Miller, who celebrated his 100th show in 2013, has worked at the Civic Theatre for 27 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Off Campus
|12 hr
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Sun
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Sun
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC