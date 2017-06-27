Lens on History: Mayo Park used to be grounds for a stroll

Lens on History: Mayo Park used to be...

There's no denying that the Doctors Mayo were generous when it came to their hometown. In 1904, for example, they donated $5,000 to Rochester to purchase land along the Zumbro River for use as a city park.

