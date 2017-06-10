Legislature looks to courts to resolve differences with Dayton
Republican leaders of Minnesota's Legislature sued Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday, arguing his veto of their funding in a dispute over tax breaks is unconstitutional. The lawsuit was in the works for weeks, prompted by Dayton's line-item veto on May 30 that nixed all funding for both the House and the Senate - nearly $130 million in all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC