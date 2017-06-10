Legislature looks to courts to resolv...

Legislature looks to courts to resolve differences with Dayton

Read more: Post-Bulletin

Republican leaders of Minnesota's Legislature sued Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday, arguing his veto of their funding in a dispute over tax breaks is unconstitutional. The lawsuit was in the works for weeks, prompted by Dayton's line-item veto on May 30 that nixed all funding for both the House and the Senate - nearly $130 million in all.

