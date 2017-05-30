Jogging may reduce risk of hip and knee joint pain
New York, June 4 - Joggers are less likely to experience knee and hip osteoarthritis compared to sedentary individuals and competitive runners, says a study. As such running at a recreational level for up to 15 years - and possibly more - may be safely recommended as a general health exercise, according to the study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Zip Rail halted, but Dodge County keeps up the ...
|Apr '17
|DeltaAlum
|3
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar '17
|Arndt
|2
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar '17
|Alarm Tech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC