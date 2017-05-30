Jogging may reduce risk of hip and kn...

Jogging may reduce risk of hip and knee joint pain

New York, June 4 - Joggers are less likely to experience knee and hip osteoarthritis compared to sedentary individuals and competitive runners, says a study. As such running at a recreational level for up to 15 years - and possibly more - may be safely recommended as a general health exercise, according to the study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy.

