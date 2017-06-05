Jail time for woman in June 2016 assault
One of several women accused of participating in an ambush assault last summer has been sentenced to three months in jail. Briannah Michelle McKee, 19, pleaded guilty in February to aid and abet second-degree assault, a felony.
