'Hyperlocal' efforts lead climate-change action

President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord may have sent global shock waves, but it won't have much impact on climate action initiatives at the local level, where the bulk of such efforts are taking place, local environmentalists and energy company owners say. "Most climate action progress is being made at the hyperlocal level," said Rick Morris, a Rochester clean energy organizer for the Sierra Club North Star Chapter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.