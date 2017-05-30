'Hyperlocal' efforts lead climate-change action
President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord may have sent global shock waves, but it won't have much impact on climate action initiatives at the local level, where the bulk of such efforts are taking place, local environmentalists and energy company owners say. "Most climate action progress is being made at the hyperlocal level," said Rick Morris, a Rochester clean energy organizer for the Sierra Club North Star Chapter .
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Zip Rail halted, but Dodge County keeps up the ...
|Apr '17
|DeltaAlum
|3
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar '17
|Arndt
|2
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar '17
|Alarm Tech
|1
