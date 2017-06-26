Historical photos: Mayo Clinic's Plum...

Historical photos: Mayo Clinic's Plummer Building

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

A collection of Mayo Clinic's Plummer Building photos by Jet Lowe on Oct. 26, 1987, for a Historic American Buildings Survey. From the notes: "Significance: Constructed to house the growing medical practice of the Mayo brothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ... Jun 22 The Power Of Mast... 1
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 17 Frogface Kate 5
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun 4 sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) Jun 4 PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May '17 Musikologist 6
News Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon... Apr '17 Km6v6 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,053 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC