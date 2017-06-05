Heard on the Street: Pet retailer works on a 2nd Rochester store
Looks as if Petco is following the lead of other big box retailers and is planning to "bookend" the Med City with north and south stores. Rochester building permits show the national pet food and supplies retailer is fitting up a new store at 80 25th St. SE in the Broadway Commons commercial center.
