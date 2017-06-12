Heard on the Street: Historic Med City buildings sold

Two historic Rochester buildings - the 98-year-old Avalon Music/Avalon hotel and the 118-year-old ex-railroad depot/Porch & Cellar restaurant - were purchased by new owners last week. Avalon Music, at 301 N. Broadway, reportedly was purchased by ABM Ideations LLC, of Rochester, for $1.1 million on Thursday.

