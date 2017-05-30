Furst Draft: How's the medical cannabis program working?

You're invited to join us Thursday, June 8, for the next Post Bulletin Dialogue event, a public forum on Minnesota's medical cannabis program -- how it's working, how it has affected patients and what's on the horizon for changes. Joining me for an informal conversation and audience questions will be Dr. Tom Arneson , research manager for the Office of Medical Cannabis at the Minnesota Department of Health; Maren Joyce Schroeder , of Sensible Minnesota , an advocacy group; Andy Gwynn , of Rochester, a patient who says he has benefitted from medical marijuana; and others with medical expertise on the issue.

