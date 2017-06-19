Freeborn County Board 'dismayed' by Mayo's plan for Albert Lea
The Freeborn County Board offered pointed, unanimous criticism Tuesday of Mayo Clinic's decision to transition most of its inpatient services from Albert Lea to Austin. The board followed up Thursday with a terse invitation asking Mayo to attend an upcoming meeting to explain its June 12 decision that's left community leaders feeling "extremely dismayed."
