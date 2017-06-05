Flapdoodles makes ice cream Rochester can be proud of
Owned by husband and wife duo Vicky and Matt Tierney, Flapdoodles opened its doors at 3525 22nd Ave. NW, Rochester in 2011. Its southern location at 1710 S Broadway, Rochester, opened last July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC