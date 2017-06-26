Field day puts ham operators in the spotlight
Spouses Elise and Daniel Musall search for signals in the GOTA trailer during the Amateur Radio Club field day Sunday. Hour after hour, ham radio operator Bill Osler worked his radio Sunday, sending and receiving, over and over again, the insistent dots and dashes that make up Morse Code.
