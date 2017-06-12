Eyota man injured in three-car crash

Around 5:21 p.m., Matthew Ward, 36, of Rochester, was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 14. He slowed down to turn south on 60th Avenue Southeast and was rear-ended by Joshua Hewitt, 39, of Rochester, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. Jeffrey Highum, 63, was heading eastbound during the time of the crash, and ended up colliding head-on with Ward's vehicle.

