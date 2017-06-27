Empowerment effort continues
Work has already started to renovate a portion of the former East Gage School site, even as a capital campaign continues with a target of raising $2.5 million. Rick Klun, executive director of Center City Corp., said $1 million has been raised so far and the organization is liquidating some properties to fund the effort, which will eventually house a variety of services for Gage East residents, as well as others throughout the city and region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|2 hr
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC