Empowerment effort continues

14 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Work has already started to renovate a portion of the former East Gage School site, even as a capital campaign continues with a target of raising $2.5 million. Rick Klun, executive director of Center City Corp., said $1 million has been raised so far and the organization is liquidating some properties to fund the effort, which will eventually house a variety of services for Gage East residents, as well as others throughout the city and region.

