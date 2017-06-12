DMC transit plan decision needed soon

Beth Bartz, SRF project manager, third from right, discusses transportation studies her company is coordinating in connection with Destination Medical Center efforts during a community conversation event May 30 at the Mayo Civic Center. Beth Bartz, SRF project manager, third from right, discusses transportation studies her company is coordinating in connection with Destination Medical Center efforts during a community conversation event May 30 at the Mayo Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.