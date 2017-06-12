Digital Mike: RPU's map can show you ...

Digital Mike: RPU's map can show you where the power's out

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

This past Monday's stormy weather knocked out power around Minnesota, including in Rochester. Wondering who's affected? I've got a map for you from RPU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims 1 hr Frogface Kate 5
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun 4 sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) Jun 4 PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May 20 Musikologist 6
News Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon... Apr '17 Km6v6 2
News As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra... Apr '17 Sheeple Majority 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC