Council reluctant to sell parking lots in Armory deal
Several Rochester City Council members voiced a desire to retain the parking lots north of the historic Armory building, even if the building is sold. Three of five proposals for the building's future include the sale of the two existing parking lots, but some groups behind the proposals indicated there might be willingness to consider options that ensured available parking.
