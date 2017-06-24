Celtic Woman back in town with new lineup

Celtic Woman, from left: Mairead Carlin, Eabha McMahon, Susan McFadden and Tara McNeill, returns to Rochester for a performance June 11 at Mayo Civic Center. Photo credit Troy Fisher Celtic Woman, from left: Mairead Carlin, Eabha McMahon, Susan McFadden and Tara McNeill, returns to Rochester for a performance June 11 at Mayo Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.