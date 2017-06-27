Cancer returns in toddler who overcame disease with identical twin as infant
A Minnesota family who saw their identical twin daughters overcome acute myeloid leukemia as infants were devastated to learn in February that an incurable form of the disease had returned in one sister, leaving them scrambling to find a miracle cure. Kendal and Kenedi Breyfogle were just three months old when they began receiving chemotherapy treatment in 2015.
