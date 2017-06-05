Breyfogle twins' cancer journey conti...

Breyfogle twins' cancer journey continues as one relapses

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSFY

The sisters were both diagnosed with leukemia at just two months old and spent the next several months undergoing chemo therapy in Rochester, Minnesota. KSFY caught up with them when they finally returned home to Pierre in January of 2016, reuniting with their dad and big sister Teagan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Sat No doubt 1
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun 4 sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) Jun 4 PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May 20 Musikologist 6
News Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon... Apr '17 Km6v6 2
News As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra... Apr '17 Sheeple Majority 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC