Bike patrol prepares to ride again
Rochester police officer James Marsolek, right, guides Sawyer Hansen, 8, of Rochester, through a course during a bike rodeo Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Gage Elementary School in Rochester. Rochester police officer James Marsolek prepares to help children in a bike rodeo Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Gage Elementary School in Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|23 hr
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC