Appeal of home invasion sentence is denied

The Minnesota Court of Appeals this week upheld the sentence of one of the men involved in a home invasion in July 2015 in Rochester. Antonyo White, 26, had challenged his 93-month prison term, arguing that Olmsted County District Court abused its discretion by relying on "improper factors" when giving him the maximum sentence.

