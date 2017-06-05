6-year-old who drowned at Lake Elmo park lake IDa d

6-year-old who drowned at Lake Elmo p...

6-year-old who drowned at Lake Elmo park lake ID

A 6-year-old St. Paul girl who apparently drowned Sunday while swimming at Lake Elmo Park Reserve has been identified as Ghia Vue. The Washington County sheriff's office received a report about 1:17 p.m. that a girl had been pulled from the water at the park's swimming pond and was not breathing.

