4 tips for creating your own wellness retreat

Do you dream of getting away for a weekend? Spending your morning doing yoga, your afternoon lying in a hammock in the woods, and your evening doing goal-setting and affirmations? Taking time to unplug, stepping back from daily responsibilities and focusing on yourself is not just a luxury, it is a necessity for maintaining mental clarity and keeping stress in check. Even if you can't get away to a retreat center doesn't mean you can't make one for yourself.

