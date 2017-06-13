13 years in prison for dealer in heroin death
A Rochester man convicted of third-degree murder for the role he played in the 2015 overdose of another man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison. Olmsted County District Court Judge Kathy Wallace found Darnell McDaniels, 54, guilty in March after a three-day bench trial.
