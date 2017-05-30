Stewartville 77 spots short of needed child care slots
The city of Stewartville asked residents about their child-care needs, and the results showed a shortage of available care coupled with some problems getting enough care to fill the need. Members of the community workforce along with residents filled out 198 surveys where respondents said they had 329 child care-age children from infants to age 4. Of those 100 were infants or toddlers in need of child care, and 133 are children ages 2 to 4 who need child care.
