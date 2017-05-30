Rochester's Special Musical Tribute to Manchester
Many tributes for those who died in the Manchester explosions Monday are taking place across the world this week, and that includes southeast Minnesota. "It's been around for almost 90 years, it's been ingrained in Mayo culture," Mayo Clinic Carillonneur Austin Ferguson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Zip Rail halted, but Dodge County keeps up the ...
|Apr '17
|DeltaAlum
|3
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar '17
|Arndt
|2
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar '17
|Alarm Tech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC