Police: Assault involves parties from fatal stabbing
The teenager who allegedly stabbed Jose Negrete last summer, killing the 15-year-old, was involved in a large fight Tuesday night that included supporters of Negrete's family, officials said today. Rochester police were sent about 7:50 p.m. to Gage East Apartments, 920 40th St. NW, for a report of a fight between a large number of people, some with baseball bats.
Read more at Post-Bulletin.
