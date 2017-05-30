Community Focus Team promises consistent communication

A group of community members is revamping its involvement with Rochester schools in reaction to the finding that students of color are disproportionately disciplined. The Community Focus Team stems from a group of people, mainly not employed by the school district, who wanted to help with its efforts to address a September 2015 U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights finding that students of color were disciplined more than their white peers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.