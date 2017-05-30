Circus comes to town June 1

The Garden Brothers Circus moves into Mayo Civic Center for performances at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 1. The circus, which has been prevented from performing with animals in some other venues, advertises camels and elephants for the Rochester shows. There also are motorcycle daredevils, clowns, aerial acts and the Human Slingshot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.