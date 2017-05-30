Burglaries land man in prison for four years
Sean Francis Jacobson, 35, of Rochester, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 48 months, 43 months and 38 months in prison for his three most recent felony convictions for second-degree burglary. The three convictions represented three separate cases of residential burglaries - one of which occurred while Jacobson was awaiting sentencing on four earlier felony burglary cases.
