Answer Man: City of Rochester isn't buying shopping malls
An Answer Man reader sent this photo as a prank last week to make it appear that Seneca Foods is moving the beloved corn water tower. It's not, according to company officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Zip Rail halted, but Dodge County keeps up the ...
|Apr '17
|DeltaAlum
|3
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar '17
|Arndt
|2
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar '17
|Alarm Tech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC