Woman pleads guilty to felony drug sale

A Rochester woman arrested after a search warrant that recovered more than 20 firearms - including an AK-47 and two other semi-automatic assault rifles - was sentenced to six months in jail. Madelyn Grace Sundman, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree drug sale, a felony, and was immediately sentenced to 75 months in prison, stayed for 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.