Woman convicted of prostitution charges; blackmail case ongoing
The woman accused of blackmailing a Mayo Clinic doctor for tens of thousands of dollars, a Mercedes and access to his bank accounts has been convicted by a jury in a prior prostitution case. Dontania Danielle Petrie, 26, was charged in July with one count each of promoting prostitution of an individual and receiving profits from prostitution of an individual, both felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't give a sh-t
|Tue
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC