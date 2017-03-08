'We're going to miss him terribly'

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-111115- /O.CON.KARX.WS.A.0004.170312T2100Z-170314T0000Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 914 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * Snow likely from late Sunday afternoon into Monday evening. * Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.