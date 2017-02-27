Wednesday deadline for Rochester student immunizations

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-032-033- 041-053>055-061-011545- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Taylor-Buffalo-Trempealeau-La Crosse-Vernon-Crawford-Richland- Grant- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, La Crosse, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 739 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2017 ...Snow Covered And Slippery Roads This Morning... Roads across the area have become snow covered and slippery with some slide offs reported.

