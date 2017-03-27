Water main break shuts down Teton Lane in NE Rochester
Twenty-eight customers lost water service this morning on 11th Avenue near Teton Lane after an overnight water main break. Crews from RPU estimated water service would be restored by mid morning, but several washed out areas in the road may keep it closed for the near future.
