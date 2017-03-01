Trump rally uncovers dispute over 'pr...

Trump rally uncovers dispute over 'protocol'

A small local rally in support of President Donald Trump got off to a bumpy start Saturday when the organizers were told they could not use the Olmsted County Republican Party office in southwest Rochester. "This is not a GOP event," Aaron Miller, chairman of the Olmsted County Republican Party, told organizers who were seated in the office before the start of the rally.

