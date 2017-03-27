Three arrested, more sought after Rochester home invasion
Three men are behind bars today after authorities say they were part of a larger group that broke into an apartment Saturday and held its occupants at gunpoint. Donte Andre Wilkins, 19, Kareem Isaiah Hollins and Elliott Mohammad Norwood Jr., both 18, were arrested during a traffic stop not long after the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
