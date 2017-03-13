'The Promise' keeps to proven formula for '17 show
Sixty-five local cast and crew members present "The Promise," Friday through March 26 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Those who haven't see the musical production of "The Promise" often mistake it as a small church play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't give a sh-t
|13 hr
|Alarm Tech
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC