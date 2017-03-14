T. WOODS a " PROBATE

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 4, 2017, at 8:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Martin County Courthouse 201 Lake Avenue, Fairmont, MN 56031, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent's heirs, and for the appointment of Jay C. Maier, whose address is 25 Conway Court SE, Rochester, MN 55904, as personal representative of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing.

