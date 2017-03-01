Stop could result in DWI charges
A Rochester man could face DWI charges after he was stopped near Stewartville Thursday morning and his breath alcohol concentration tested four times over the legal limit. Justin Toddie, 24, was pulled over by police near 2nd Avenue Southwest in Stewartville because he showed "obvious signs of intoxication" as the officer observed him driving, according to Sheriff's Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Violence in northwest Rochester likely to conti... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Crochester MN suxx
|82
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec '16
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC